Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"

Losada praised his side for their attacking mindset, for looking for the winner and not just the equalizer. Losing in this way, especially trying to entertain the crowd at Audi Field, doesn’t bother Losada.

“If there is one way to lose, this is the way. A way where you dominate the whole game, a way where the opponent doesn’t know what else to do to neutralize the game, to make time, to park the bus,” he said. “It’s like they didn’t want to play after they scored the goal and that’s a lot for a team with the quality of Orlando, all their stars I didn’t see them on the field and that’s thanks to the effort and the game and the team, the way they worked and played today. I’m very impressed. Every weekend we are improving.”