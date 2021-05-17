Hernan Losada on Orlando's "park the bus" tactics: "I wouldn’t like to win a game this way"

By Dylan Butler

Hernan Losada said he had no issues with Orlando City SC’s time-wasting tactics in the Lions 1-0 win at Audi Field Sunday night.

But it’s not the way the D.C. United coach wants to win.

“It’s legitimate that Orlando played this way and decide to use this tactics to win the game,” Losada said after the match. “It’s football. I don’t have any problem with that. But I wouldn’t like to win a game this way to be honest. If you see a win of D.C. United this season, whenever it is with me as the coach, winning this way, I wouldn’t like it.”

Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute and Oscar Pareja brought on a third center back in Robin Jansson six minutes into the second half to help see out a road win.

Losada praised his side for their attacking mindset, for looking for the winner and not just the equalizer. Losing in this way, especially trying to entertain the crowd at Audi Field, doesn’t bother Losada.

“If there is one way to lose, this is the way. A way where you dominate the whole game, a way where the opponent doesn’t know what else to do to neutralize the game, to make time, to park the bus,” he said. “It’s like they didn’t want to play after they scored the goal and that’s a lot for a team with the quality of Orlando, all their stars I didn’t see them on the field and that’s thanks to the effort and the game and the team, the way they worked and played today. I’m very impressed. Every weekend we are improving.”

“If there is a team that played to win,” Losada added, “it was D.C. United.”

