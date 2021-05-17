Adam Buksa on ending scoring drought off the bench: "I'm not frustrated at all when I don't score"

“I have to tell you that soccer is not only about scoring. Even if I’m a number nine, it’s not only about scoring. If I don’t score in a game, it doesn’t mean that I played bad,” Buksa said. “And if I score, it doesn’t mean that I’ve done everything well in the game. That’s what I wanted to [say], because sometimes I get criticized for not scoring even though I had a feeling I’m playing a good game. Obviously, it’s always good to score. I’m very happy today to have a scored a goal, but it’s a part of the game and I’m not only responsible for scoring. I’m also responsible for creating. I have some defensive [responsibilities] in our team and to hold up the ball. Many things to do. I’m definitely not getting frustrated when I don’t score a goal because it’s not all about that.”