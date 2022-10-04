Power Rankings: LAFC reclaim top spot from Philadelphia Union after Week 33

The Loons are in serious danger here. They’re seventh in the West and a loss to Vancouver on Sunday ends their season. A draw gets them in. But even if they do make it, confidence is in short supply around the Loons. They’ve lost five of their last six and haven’t won since Aug. 27. If Minnesota make it into the playoffs, it will only be because they hit their face on the ground so hard they bounced over the finish line.