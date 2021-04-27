Power Rankings: Inter Miami surge, Minnesota United sink after Week 2

Let’s unpack this a bit, though. Toronto’s burden of proof is going to be higher than most teams. The expectations are going to be higher than for most teams and their “coming up short” could be another team’s “Wow! That’s pretty good for them! And two brothers scored? How cool! Time to bump them up the Power Rankings.”

To go further, a draw and beatdown loss to two Canadian teams that aren’t Toronto would knock any team down a few pegs. Most of those teams wouldn’t have defeated Club Leon over two legs in CCL weeks before, but I think Toronto might be destined as a team nobody can decipher as bad-good, good-bad, regular good, or just plain bad this year. It seems like they’ll continue to shapeshift throughout the year, at least until they get everyone healthy. Which… you know, don’t be too dependent on that.