Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for Romania, Wales friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 12 MLS players to his 24-man roster for overseas friendlies against Romania and Wales as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Jayden Hibbert - Atlanta United
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
- Derek Cornelius - Olympique Marseille
- Luc de Fougerolles - F.C.V. Dender
- Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - Charlotte FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal CF
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Junior Hoilett - Hibernian FC
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
FORWARDS (4)
- Jonathan David - Juventus FC
- Promise David - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
September friendlies
- Sept. 5 at Romania - 2 pm ET | Arena Națională - Bucharest, Romania
- Sept. 9 at Wales - 2:45 pm ET | Swansea.com Stadium - Swansea, Wales
After a quarterfinal exit in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the CanMNT head overseas to face two European teams.
Currently at a program-best No. 28 in the FIFA World Rankings, Canada will first challenge Romania (No. 48) before visiting Wales (No. 31).
Both opposing nations are seeking World Cup qualification out of UEFA.
"The Gold Cup did not go the way we planned, and the group is eager to get back to work again," Marsch said. "Romania and Wales are both formidable opponents, and playing away from home always presents a challenging opportunity. These are the kinds of games that will show us where we stand and where we still need to improve with less than a year until the World Cup."
MLS call-ups
Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi has tallied 10g/8a in 24 appearances, as he looks to carve out a role alongside Juventus star Jonathan David.
Mathieu Choiniére, fresh off returning to MLS on loan, recently scored his first goal for LAFC. Meanwhile, Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) and Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) add dynamism out wide.
Minnesota goalkeeper and MLS All-Star Dayne St. Clair will continue his battle for the starting role with Portland Timbers backstop Maxime Crépeau.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and Charlotte FC defender Jahekeele Marshall-Rutty are chasing their first caps, and defender Joel Waterman gets his first call-up after moving from CF Montréal to Chicago Fire FC.
Roster notes
- Former MLS stars Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito miss out due to injuries.
- Former CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba has one goal in his first four matches with Anderlecht.
- Ex-New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan is off to a strong start with Villarreal in LaLiga.