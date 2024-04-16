Power Rankings: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy climb after big road wins

LAFC are veering into the same territory they were in back in 2021. The underlying numbers say they’re one of the best teams in the league. The eye test and the results don’t quite line up.

To be fair, they earned a road point last weekend in Portland. All road points are good points. However, LAFC were up a man for most of the second half and couldn’t find a winner. This group still seems to be missing… something. It’s not entirely clear what it is. Yet odds are they’re going to be perfectly fine.