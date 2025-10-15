Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

The Portland Timbers welcome San Diego FC to Providence Park on Saturday for a key Decision Day clash between Western Conference foes.

Meanwhile, Portland need at least a tie to guarantee a seventh-place finish. That would avoid a Wild Card spot and qualify them directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

San Diego can crown their historic season by clinching the West's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. A win at Providence Park, coupled with a Vancouver Whitecaps FC loss at FC Dallas on Saturday, would give the expansion side the top spot.

Portland's defense has improved noticeably this year, conceding 44 goals compared to 56 last season. New Zealand international center back Finn Surman leads the group, while head coach Phil Neville has leaned on Canadian goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis .

Despite trading star playmaker Evander to FC Cincinnati last winter, the Timbers have remained a playoff-level team.

Almost that time for Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs ⏳ A look at the matchups if the postseason started today... pic.twitter.com/Tyfi2FUuGs

Record: 18W-9L-6D, 60 points

18W-9L-6D, 60 points Standings: 2nd place, Western Conference

San Diego have set expansion-season records for points (60) and wins (18) during their remarkable inaugural debut campaign. Now, head coach Mikey Varas' side can add another milestone by claiming the West's No. 1 seed.

The newcomers are led by Anders Dreyer, who is the odds-on Newcomer of the Year favorite. The Danish international has produced 17g/18a since arriving from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht last winter.