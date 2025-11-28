Inter Miami host NYCFC with MLS Cup berth on the line

With Lionel Messi in historic form and Inter Miami CF bulldozing through the competition in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, many have the Herons as foregone favorites to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

“… Our mentality and our vision for tomorrow have to be to go for it from the opening minute.”

“... Tomorrow’s game will be very complicated. We’re facing an opponent that’s earned the right to play the Conference Final. An opponent that’s won three playoff games on the road.”

“We’ve competed well so far, but we haven’t achieved anything,” Mascherano told reporters a day before Miami welcome New York City FC to Chase Stadium in Saturday’s Eastern Conference Final (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

“A lot of people can assume it’s Messi against all these other teams, but that’s not the case,” noted NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen. “They have great players, whoever they want to play in the starting XI. And Messi is a league of his own. That’s clear.”

In four playoff games (Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. Nashville SC and Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. FC Cincinnati), Miami have outscored their opponents 12-3, with Messi participating in all 12 tallies.

But it was far from a one-man show at TQL Stadium. Tadeo Allende scored his second brace in as many games, and 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti added a goal and a pair of assists to guide the Herons to their second straight 4-0 win.

The iconic Argentine No. 10 has hit legendary levels in the playoffs, setting a new MLS record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in just four postseason games. His latest display was a 1g/3a effort in Miami’s 4-0 rout at FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

MLS Cup runs through Miami

As the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings (No. 3 overall), Miami are guaranteed to host MLS Cup should they defeat NYCFC on Saturday.

“We’re at home, with our fans. Like any team, we’re stronger at home,” said Miami left back Jordi Alba. “So in that sense we’re calm, excited about Saturday to be able to make our fans happy and ourselves happy, because I think the team has performed very well in the playoffs and we deserve it.”

For Alba in particular, lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy would be especially poignant and meaningful. Both he and fellow legendary Spaniard Sergio Busquets will retire at season’s end, and would love nothing more than to go out as champions.