Inter Miami host NYCFC with MLS Cup berth on the line

With Lionel Messi in historic form and Inter Miami CF bulldozing through the competition in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, many have the Herons as foregone favorites to host MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
However, head coach Javier Mascherano does not count himself among that group.
“We’ve competed well so far, but we haven’t achieved anything,” Mascherano told reporters a day before Miami welcome New York City FC to Chase Stadium in Saturday’s Eastern Conference Final (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
“... Tomorrow’s game will be very complicated. We’re facing an opponent that’s earned the right to play the Conference Final. An opponent that’s won three playoff games on the road.”
“… Our mentality and our vision for tomorrow have to be to go for it from the opening minute.”
Masterful Messi (and Friends)
All eyes will surely be on Messi from the opening minute.
The iconic Argentine No. 10 has hit legendary levels in the playoffs, setting a new MLS record with 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in just four postseason games. His latest display was a 1g/3a effort in Miami’s 4-0 rout at FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
But it was far from a one-man show at TQL Stadium. Tadeo Allende scored his second brace in as many games, and 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti added a goal and a pair of assists to guide the Herons to their second straight 4-0 win.
In four playoff games (Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. Nashville SC and Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. FC Cincinnati), Miami have outscored their opponents 12-3, with Messi participating in all 12 tallies.
“A lot of people can assume it’s Messi against all these other teams, but that’s not the case,” noted NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen. “They have great players, whoever they want to play in the starting XI. And Messi is a league of his own. That’s clear.”
MLS Cup runs through Miami
As the highest-ranked remaining team in the Supporters’ Shield standings (No. 3 overall), Miami are guaranteed to host MLS Cup should they defeat NYCFC on Saturday.
A win would see them take on either Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Anders Dreyer and San Diego FC on Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium. Those sides meet in the Western Conference Final on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
“We’re at home, with our fans. Like any team, we’re stronger at home,” said Miami left back Jordi Alba. “So in that sense we’re calm, excited about Saturday to be able to make our fans happy and ourselves happy, because I think the team has performed very well in the playoffs and we deserve it.”
For Alba in particular, lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy would be especially poignant and meaningful. Both he and fellow legendary Spaniard Sergio Busquets will retire at season’s end, and would love nothing more than to go out as champions.
“If we’re lucky enough to win, then we’ll think about the next game, which is also at home,” Alba said. “I’m confident we’ll do well. Obviously many things can happen, but this year we have a lot of chances.”
NYCFC eye another upset
If there’s any team that can play spoiler on Saturday, it’s NYCFC.
The Cityzens have eliminated two higher-seeded opponents en route to the Conference Final, dispatching Charlotte FC in Round One before ousting Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union in the Conference Semifinals.
Remarkably, they’ve done it by winning three games on the road despite injuries to key players like top scorer Alonso Martínez and midfielder Andrés Perea.
“We know what we’re up against. We obviously know their level of commitment and urgency to try to win the title, but we’re in the same boat,” said left back Kevin O’Toole. “… We give them a proper amount of respect, but we can’t overdo it. And we need to play our game and impose our will on the game.”
O’Toole was among the highlights of NYCFC’s 1-0 defeat of the Union. Club legend Maxi Moralez scored the lone goal and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese posted his third clean sheet of the playoffs to stun the Subaru Park crowd and send the Cityzens to their third Conference Final since their MLS Cup-winning 2021 campaign.
“I think we’ve kind of relished playing in the away environments this year and really enjoyed those hostile environments and silencing crowds,” O’Toole said, hoping to repeat the feat at Chase Stadium.
“And I think the team has kind of developed that identity, and it’s something that we look forward to.”