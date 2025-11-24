Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Final

Inter Miami CF host New York City FC on Saturday in the Eastern Conference Final, with the winner advancing to MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Conference Finals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

To reach this stage of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, both teams won their Round One Best-of-3 Series and an Eastern Conference Semifinal.

Lionel Messi has been dominant during the playoffs, tallying 6g/6a to set a goal contributions (12) record for a single postseason. That follows the Argentine icon winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a in the regular season.

The Herons are in fantastic form, too, emerging from Round One with a 4-0 win over Nashville SC in Game 3 before storming to a 4-0 victory at FC Cincinnati in the Conference Semifinals.

Inter Miami control their fate: Win against NYCFC and they'll host MLS Cup, setting up a high-profile clash against the Western Conference champions (potentially Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC ).

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5

Eastern Conference No. 5 Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)

NYCFC have turned into road warriors during the playoffs, fully embracing underdog status to eliminate Charlotte FC (No. 4) and Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1).

The Cityzens won twice at Charlotte in Round One, with Alonso Martínez and Nicolás Fernández Mercau both scoring twice across the Best-of-3 Series.

Then, with Martínez sidelined by a knee injury, head coach Pascal Jansen's team shocked Philly. Maxi Moralez scored a stunning team goal and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese made five saves in the 1-0 victory.