Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Final

Inter Miami CF host New York City FC on Saturday in the Eastern Conference Final, with the winner advancing to MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 29 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
To reach this stage of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, both teams won their Round One Best-of-3 Series and an Eastern Conference Semifinal.
Conference Finals utilize extra time (two 15-minute periods) if the game is tied after regulation. Then, if necessary, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)
Inter Miami control their fate: Win against NYCFC and they'll host MLS Cup, setting up a high-profile clash against the Western Conference champions (potentially Thomas Müller and Vancouver Whitecaps FC).
The Herons are in fantastic form, too, emerging from Round One with a 4-0 win over Nashville SC in Game 3 before storming to a 4-0 victory at FC Cincinnati in the Conference Semifinals.
Lionel Messi has been dominant during the playoffs, tallying 6g/6a to set a goal contributions (12) record for a single postseason. That follows the Argentine icon winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a in the regular season.
During the playoffs, Tadeo Allende (5g/2a) and Mateo Silvetti (1g/3a) have also proven crucial for Inter Miami. Silvetti has started their last two matches in place of Luis Suárez, providing better balance with Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul in midfield alongside Baltasar Rodríguez.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)
NYCFC have turned into road warriors during the playoffs, fully embracing underdog status to eliminate Charlotte FC (No. 4) and Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1).
The Cityzens won twice at Charlotte in Round One, with Alonso Martínez and Nicolás Fernández Mercau both scoring twice across the Best-of-3 Series.
Then, with Martínez sidelined by a knee injury, head coach Pascal Jansen's team shocked Philly. Maxi Moralez scored a stunning team goal and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese made five saves in the 1-0 victory.
Taken together, NYCFC are in their third Conference Final since 2021 – the same year they won MLS Cup at the Portland Timbers. And if they're to stun Miami, they'd travel yet again when the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is on the line.