USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States close their November international window on Tuesday against Uruguay, further laying the groundwork for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • English: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Peacock
  • Spanish: Universo

  • Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

The USMNT will look to extend their unbeaten run against World Cup-bound opponents to five matches.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team is 3W-0L-1D in recent months, notching wins over Australia, Japan and Paraguay. They've also tied Ecuador.

The USMNT are fresh off a 2-1 win over Paraguay at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union.

New York City FC academy product Gio Reyna opened the scoring and helped create Folarin Balogun's game-winner, accentuating his first international appearance in eight months.

Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten assisted Reyna's headed goal, while Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan forced the turnover that led to Balogun's close-range finish.

For this camp, Pochettino named 11 MLS players to his 24-man roster.

Uruguay carry a six-game unbeaten streak into this friendly, most recently battling Mexico to a 0-0 draw.

During this run, La Celeste finished fourth in South America's World Cup qualifying format. They earned 28 points, level with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa's squad includes two former MLS wingers in Brian Rodríguez (ex-LAFC) and Facundo Torres (ex-Orlando City).

Other key players include Atlético Madrid center back José Giménez, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

