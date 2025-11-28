San Diego, Vancouver Whitecaps clash for Western Conference crown

Thomas Müller has played in more than his share of big matches, as you’d surmise from his 35 career trophies, an all-time record among German footballers.

“Just show up. That's it. And that's what I want to do, again and again and again.”

“That fires me up, to be honest, to get the job done when everybody's watching: Can they do it? And I want to be with my group and then sustain this pressure and get to the next round and get through it.

“All the world is watching – more spectators, more people watching you getting the job done, or not,” Müller told reporters in a Thursday afternoon media availability before the ‘Caps flew south.

So his words of wisdom and motivation rang out like a bell as his Vancouver Whitecaps FC prepare to duel San Diego FC for a place in MLS Cup presented by Audi in Saturday night’s Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

“It's not that we rely on magic, but we rely on coherence … Having also that kind of quality on the pitch always helps everybody have strong belief.”

“The good thing about Thomas is that he can affect things in so many ways, and he doesn't have to play like a brilliant player to affect his teammates and his team positively,” said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen.

It’s one more example of the galvanizing stardust the Bayern Munich icon brought to British Columbia over the summer.

Another bumper crowd is expected at Snapdragon, where SDFC, spearheaded by the excellent Anders Dreyer , have crafted a deep connection with their fans on this postseason run at the tail end of a remarkable, record-breaking inaugural campaign.

“Every game is like a cup final now, and you know a small mistake can send you home,” noted SDFC attacker Amahl Pellegrino on Wednesday. “So you just have to be prepared for everything and really be focused.”

Precious little separated San Diego from Vancouver during the regular season. The two ball-dominant, slick-passing sides finished deadlocked atop the table on 63 points, requiring the wins tiebreaker to award SDFC first place, a last-gasp turnabout thanks to Decision Day drama for both teams.

Cultural connection

Head coach Mikey Varas alluded to that growing bond as he once again sought to debunk the idea that his team’s assertive, possession-centered game model equates to flash or fluff following a hard-earned 1-0 win over stubborn Minnesota United FC in the Conference Semifinal on Monday.

“The narrative that other cities or other teams are the hard-working, blue-collar teams, and that we're the team that comes and plays exciting football, needs to be put to bed,” Varas declared on Wednesday.

“Because the typical San Diegan makes a lot of sacrifices, works really hard so that they can live here. I don’t think a lot of people know that. They see the sunshine, they see the good vibes, they see the beaches, but they don’t see how much sacrifice is undergone, and I think our team exemplifies that … our collectivity being our superpower.

“These guys have given everything, every second, this entire season since day one, to be as prepared as possible for the moment that we’re going to confront right now, and we’ll be ready to go for it.”

The latter phrase also describes the efforts of the Snapdragon groundskeepers. They are working overtime to replace the grass playing surface that looked the worse for wear in Monday’s game, which took place just 48 hours after use by San Diego State University’s football team, SDFC’s gridiron co-inhabitants.

“If they need help over there, I can come in 45 minutes! So that’s good news,” said Pellegrino, jokingly offering to lend the turf crew a hand. “Of course it wasn’t the most ideal pitch to play on.”

The Aztecs are enjoying a fine season of their own and could host the Mountain West Conference’s championship game on Dec. 5. Should SDFC and New York City FC win this weekend, that event would clash with the MLS Cup final.