Philadelphia Union "won't rest" after historic 2022 season

An odd fact about the Philadelphia Union 's 2022 season: Between the Supporters' Shield race and MLS Cup, they didn't technically lose either. But they leave their historic campaign without a trophy.

The Union finished level on points (67) with LAFC for the Shield, but lost out due to MLS using most wins (21 vs. 19) as its first regular-season standings tiebreaker. Philly had a vastly superior goal difference (+46 to LAFC’s +28), which is typically the first tiebreaker used across the world.

The club then advanced to their first-ever MLS Cup Final and took the lead deep into stoppage time of extra time – say that three times fast – but couldn't get it over the line against LAFC. Gareth Bale’s legendary header made it 3-3 in the 128th minute at Banc of California Stadium.

Philly lost after penalty kicks. Technically speaking that isn't a loss – it's a draw. The game can be cruel sometimes.

“This season is really hard to top. You can only really top it by winning MLS Cup," sporting director Ernst Tanner said during a press conference Friday. "That’s what we need to go for again.”

The Union had their best-ever season amid their best-ever run over the last half-decade, making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each year and incrementally improving to be viewed as one of the elite clubs in the league. Along the way, they won the 2020 Supporters' Shield, made the 2021 Concacaf Champions League semifinals and then the 2022 MLS Cup Final.

It was the fourth final under head coach Jim Curtin in which the club fell short. Prior to MLS Cup this year, the Union lost three US Open Cup championship games (2014, 2015 and 2018).

“To do what we did and compete the way we did, I can’t be mad at the guys," Curtin said. "I’m sure the next question is I’ve coached in four finals and I haven’t won one. I’ll ask the question for you guys.

“… Until you win one, those questions will be in the background. But I’m really proud of the group, they gave everything.”

This year, the Union's stellar defense (league-low 26 goals) was matched by an explosive attack (league-high 72 goals). Their goal difference and goals-against totals were both second-best in MLS's 27-year history.

“Everybody saw what kind of team we had, what kind of mentality we had inside our team," Tanner said. "What we’ve been able to do … you know all the records. I don’t need to speak about that.”