“Living my dream”: USMNT hopeful, Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty thrives at Birmingham City

Auston Trusty wasn’t sure what type of reception he’d receive when heading out on loan this summer from early Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“I'm living my dream here and I think a lot of kids in the US, all of us dream about coming to Europe, especially coming to England and playing in one of the best football countries in the world, if not the best,” said Trusty, who earned October Team of the Month recognition. “So I'm really living my dream. There's nothing to lose, only things to gain.”

Trusty was brought in more to shore up Birmingham City’s defense, and he’s doing exactly that as a consistent 90-minute starter. In a squad with ex-EPLers like goalkeeper John Ruddy and forward Troy Deeney, as well as fellow top-flight loanee defenders like Dion Sanderson (from Wolves) and Emmanuel Longelo (from West Ham), Trusty is one of the brightest presences.

The Blues, reinvigorated under new manager John Eustace, are up to 12th place in the Championship, showing signs of progress after finishing near the second division’s relegation zone the past few years. The 24-year-old American defender is a big reason why, sitting as their second-leading scorer (three goals) behind Ireland international striker Scott Hogan.

“But to come here, day one, all the fans accept you and they're singing ‘USA’ every time I touch the ball, it's a great feeling. You want to fight for them, and you're kind of fighting for your country, for them, for your team. It's just really, really motivating to hear that on the field. It's really cool.”

“In a sense, I came over here thinking it'd be harder to be accepted since I am an American,” said the MLS export, connecting with MLSsoccer.com virtually from England. “There's always kind of been a little stigma with us playing football over here.

Suffice it to say the Birmingham City faithful have welcomed the former Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids center back with open arms.

🗣️| Birmingham manager John Eustace on Trusty: “He is going to be a top player, he is going to go back to Arsenal, whenever that is, at the end of the season & hopefully push for first team spot and I think he certainly deserves to be going to the World Cup.” [ @birmingham_live ] pic.twitter.com/yVGFNtJGsU

USMNT, Arsenal goals

Trusty’s comments come during a busy time, adjusting to the three-games-a-week lifestyle of a 46-game Championship season combined with cup competitions. But this is the challenge he craved when developing in MLS, before securing a January 2022 transfer from Colorado to Arsenal, staying within the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family.

Rather than jumping across the pond last winter, Trusty stayed on loan with Colorado for the first half of the 2022 campaign before playing his last MLS game on July 4th weekend. Then, he officially departed to join the small group of Rapids exports plying their trade in Europe after a record-setting 2021 season that saw them finish atop the Western Conference. He’s followed in the footsteps of left back Sam Vines (Belgium’s Royal Antwerp) and midfielder Cole Bassett (Holland’s Fortuna Sittard) – two homegrown standouts and US internationals.

Life’s moving pretty fast for one of the newest MLS alums abroad, and he hopes the US men’s national team coaching staff is taking notice.

“I've been in a couple of camps before and been part of the team, part of the gameday squad for three games,” said Trusty, who awaits his first senior-level cap. “But my mindset is to be in this World Cup, so that's the only mindset I have. I'm not looking further than that, just at this World Cup.”

The window for the ball-playing, left-footed center back to break into Gregg Berhalter’s plans may be narrow. Trusty said he hasn’t talked with the USMNT manager directly since coming to England over the summer, though there’s been some contact with assistants in the intervening months.

And entering the USMNT’s defensive group may prove difficult, with Berhalter appearing to prefer system-proven pieces for Qatar 2022, even with central defense in some degree of flux. Trusty, nevertheless, hopes his chance will come soon.