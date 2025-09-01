Philadelphia Union's statement, FC Cincinnati's worry & more from Matchday 31

A couple of Designated Player debuts (as starters, anyway) that were both promising and disappointing. A crushing loss for New York City FC , another win for Charlotte FC , and Nashville SC suddenly looking lost and trying to find their way.

But let’s start alllll the way at the top of the table, where the Philadelphia Union made a statement about exactly who they are.

This was the weekend they got it. The Union swept the regular-season series against the Garys with a 1-0 road win thanks to a Bruno Damiani goal that came in textbook Philly style, pressing high and capitalizing on a very bad turnover as Cincy tried to play out of the back:

That is stark. They needed another win over an elite team, proof that they aren’t just flat-track bullies.

Up until Saturday night, they hadn’t. They had gone full buzzsaw against sides they were supposed to beat – 13W-1L-3D, with a +17 goal differential against everyone outside the Eastern Conference’s top eight. But against that top eight, since that 4-1 win vs. Cincinnati, Philly had gone just 1W-5L-3D with a -5 goal differential.

The Union won 4-1 back in March, laying down that aforementioned marker. Ever since, these two teams have been locked in a knife fight atop the standings, Cincy living up to expectations while Philly defied them. There was just one question in need of answering for the Union: Against the league’s best, what they’d accomplished during Matchday 2 against Cincy… could they do it again?

On the other hand, Cincy were coming into the season with great expectations, widely regarded as one of the handful of best teams in the league – a popular pick to win either the Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup, or both. They, too, had changed personnel, bringing in Evander as their No. 10 and Kévin Denkey as their No. 9. Make it $28 million-plus spent on two DPs who have both been worth the money.

And they weren't supposed to be particularly good. Not bad, mind you. But… nothing special.

Nearly six months ago, when Cincinnati and Philadelphia met in Chester, the Union laid down a marker. They were coming off a colossally disappointing 2024 season, which saw them miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven years. They’d changed the coach, parting ways with club legend Jim Curtin, changed a bunch of personnel, and even changed the system. They were rebooting the project and attempting to return to what it initially was under sporting director Ernst Tanner.

Real confusion in the build-out from Cincy here. Can't do that against anyone, most of all the Union. pic.twitter.com/3gWEQ0WaC2

Cincy also need to finish off strong, but have been doing the opposite. They’ve lost three of their past four, all by 1-0 at home. They’ve scored in just one of their past five games, and that lack of coordination/chemistry on the build-out above? That’s even more apparent in the attack, which isn't generating chances commensurate with the amount of talent at the team’s disposal (even more so now with the return of Brenner , who re-debuted this weekend).

“I don't think this team needs to prove that they're a good team anymore,” is how head coach Bradley Carnell put it in the postgame. “I think we can see that. And now we just have to keep pushing ourselves, motivating ourselves, and finish off strong.”

What they've done is show, beyond any reasonable doubt, that they are threats to win any of the three. Hell, maybe even all of them.

What they want, of course, is to win that Shield, which would be the club’s second (and their second piece of hardware overall). They've still got both the US Open Cup and, obviously, MLS Cup in their sights.

“This type of game, the only thing important is to win,” said Damiani, who scored his sixth goal of the season across all competitions. “These kind of games show to ourselves, most of all, what are we made of and what we want this year.”

That was followed by about 35 minutes of furious 10-v-11 defending after Olwethu Makhanya got his second yellow at the hour mark.

Part of this is Philly being an excellent defensive team, but we've seen a ton of Cincy attacks stall out 45 yards from goal over the past month. Chemistry is lacking. pic.twitter.com/kNUl7FlHJr

"Results, performances are below our standard,” head coach Pat Noonan said afterward. “I know that disappointment’s there with these players, with the fans, and that’s the way it should be. We’re not getting it done.”

Numbers are down across the board – they’re generating about 10% fewer final-third entries and 20% fewer key passes. They’re crossing more often and completing them less often, and over the past six games, they’ve created exactly one chance following a successful 1-v-1 dribble.

New DP Wessam Abou Ali made his first start and had one or two moments, but lacked sharpness in front of goal. As did Dániel Gazdag , as did Diego Rossi :

"Red Bulls did what they like to do with the press," Nancy said to the media afterwards. "This is the Red Bull side; they do it well. I think that we did a good [job being] patient when we needed to be patient against the press. After that, we found a way to be in their half, but... we didn't score."

Still, the Crew avoided the kinds of turnovers playing out of the back that have plagued them recently, and did so against an RBNY team that actually came upfield and pressed harder than we’ve seen from them throughout most of the summer (the weather in New York has been uncharacteristically cool over the past week, which might have had something to do with it).

But the fearlessness on the ball that defined this team for the past two-and-a-half years has gone missing, and everything has become robotic since what felt like a huge 4-2 win over Cincinnati on July 12. Turns out, Columbus have won just once in league play since then.

A point on the road is technically a good result, and I think Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy will be pleased about keeping the zero in his side’s scoreless draw in Harrison against the Red Bulls . It’s the first time the Crew have pitched a shutout in two months.

When the Crew pick their passes decisively out of the back, they are still dangerous and good. And obviously there's a ton of potential in that Abou Ali/Rossi combo. Just missing that finishing touch. pic.twitter.com/7H8xw5NZDx

RBNY, whose new signing Gustav Berggren got a 15-minute cameo at the end, climbed a point above Chicago into ninth place. But:

When they’re not, they look like the Crew we’ve all seen this summer. And that’s definitely not as much fun.

It feels like the rest of the regular season is a race against time for these guys to build some chemistry, while at the same time, a race for the defense to rediscover the rhythm in their build-out patterns. As you can see above, when they’re decisive in breaking lines, they look like the Crew we’re used to seeing.

8. NYCFC suffered one of the most brutal losses anyone’s taken all year, dropping a 2-1 result at home to a D.C. United side that’s already eliminated from playoff contention. I’m giving Christian Benteke our Pass of the Week for this through-ball on Gabriel Pirani ’s winner:

The Revs have six games left and need to win them all to have any hope of reaching the playoffs.

“You're never going to have eight wonderful games of football where you're on top of the opposition … that's the nature of the game. The main thing is to make sure that the players keep calm and stick to the plan.”

“Tonight wasn't one of our best performances, but we've come here and done something that we haven't done before in our history,” Charlotte head coach Dean Smith said afterwards about his team’s first-ever win at New England. “And, you know, gone and won our eighth game as well.

9. The hottest team in MLS right now is one of the hottest teams in MLS history: Charlotte ran their winning streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory up in Foxborough against the Revs , courtesy of a late Idan Toklomati winner. That’s the second-longest winning streak of the post-shootout era, and after spending most of the spring and early summer below the red line, the Crown have climbed up to third place in the East.

That's ✌️ for Gabriel Pirani and @DCUnited takes the lead in New York 😤 pic.twitter.com/EsRJ8nfzTs

One of those making a big impression: d-mid Steven Alzate , who assisted Ronald Hernández ’s game-winner on a restart. Another: 21-year-old goalkeeper (and, ahem, former UConn Husky) Jayden Hibbert :

6. Nashville continued their summer of discontent with their fourth loss in five, this time 1-0 at home to an Atlanta team officially in “let’s work some new guys in and start prepping for 2026” mode.

7. That Montréal side did well to visit Toronto and get a point in the season’s final edition of the Canadian Classique, one that ended 1-1 . Dante Sealy got his fourth goal in five league games, and new DP Iván Jaime debuted.

They took just one point out of four games against D.C. and Montréal this year. It is inexplicable.

“To be honest, I don't really have the answer,” said center back Justin Haak when asked about his team’s struggles against the bottom of the table this season. “We’ve already seen it twice this year versus [CF] Montréal. They were in last place when we played them, and we lost both of those games. So even when we played D.C. [United] away, it was a similar game a little bit – dominated the ball but couldn't really score, and in the end didn't get what we needed to take from these games to finish higher up in the standings.”

They’re still probably safe, four points ahead of the ninth-place Red Bulls and five ahead of the 10th-place Fire. But this was a very, very tough L for Pascal Jansen’s side, who couldn’t get any sort of penetration against D.C.’s low-block 4-3-3.

The Pigeons would have jumped Columbus, Miami and Orlando into fifth place with a win. Instead, stay down in eighth on 44 points.

I 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 Hibbert gets a touch on this. Incredible save, but this absolutely has to be a goal, especially when it's the Golden Boot leader with this much time and space. pic.twitter.com/45z4l7Uw1f

Silver lining for the Rapids: Paxten Aaronson was super dynamic in his first start as their No. 10 in a new-look 3-4-1-2. He should’ve scored a goal, drew a penalty kick, and was dangerous as hell:

“These little things cost you games. So, I think that it's in our grasp. It's in the bucket of controllables for us.”

“We know that the game in LA wasn't good enough, and the second half tonight wasn't good enough,” head coach Chris Armas said afterward. “And listen, what we end up knowing is it's lots of little things that we can be better at. Whether it's set pieces defensively, too many cheap giveaways that lead to transition moments, give up a goal on a throw-in.

And guess what? The next time the Rapids play, it’ll be in two weeks when they host the Dynamo. That one’s a true six-pointer.

It’s their second bad loss in a row, coming after last week’s 3-0 shellacking by the Galaxy ’s reserves.

5. Colorado collapsed late, conceding three times in the final 20 minutes to turn a 2-1 win into a crushing 4-2 loss at Sporting KC . It's a massive capitulation, a result that knocks them down into eighth place, just four points ahead of 10th-place Houston (who have a game in hand).

They badly need this international break, which comes ahead of one of the biggest weeks in team history, with a US Open Cup semifinal at home against Philly sandwiched between road trips to Cincy and Orlando. Season-defining stretch for the ‘Yotes.

Nashville, as you can see above, had their chances, as was the story of their loss against NYCFC two weeks ago.

Hibbert's now got two straight shutouts and has conceded just twice in four starts across all competitions for the Five Stripes. He was recently called into Canada's September camp as well.

Paxten Aaronson was super dynamic on the ball in his first start at the 10 for the Rapids. pic.twitter.com/a7azRRhUE4

I’ve never been the biggest Aaronson fan, but if he keeps looking like this, I’ll change my tune in a hurry.

Sporting KC ended their six-match winless streak, which was bookended by wins over the Rapids.

4. Houston looked dead-and-buried after a six-match winless skid of their own, but a big 3-2 win at St. Louis on Saturday night kept their season on life support, and with a clear path toward getting back above the playoff line: win next week against LA, then go beat the Rapids in Colorado, and suddenly they enter the final month of the season in control of their own destiny.

Of course, that’s easier said than done – Houston haven’t won three in a row all year.

Key to this one was the play of DP center forward Ezequiel Ponce, who scored the opening goal and forced the second (a Henry Kessler own goal) with a nice double-move to get the inside shoulder rather than just doing his typical thing of drifting towards the back post.

That’s the version of Ponce they need in order to climb the West.

3. San Jose are absolutely leaving the door open, even more than Colorado. A week after they went to Houston and handled the Dynamo, they tripped all over themselves in Austin, coughing up two self-inflicted goals for the 3-1 final.

Head coach Bruce Arena didn’t mince words.

“The second and third goals are disgraceful. That has to be on me as the coach of this team. Give Austin credit, they capitalize on those mistakes,” Arena said afterwards before ticking off a litany of dropped points from avoidable mistakes.

“We've given away goals in this game, and the game at home against San Diego [FC], the game on the road against [Real] Salt Lake – these are all games where, in my opinion, we walk off the field with a point or three points.

“We can't continue to do that. Obviously, if we do, our season ends in October for sure.”