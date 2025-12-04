Sebastian Berhalter soars into MLS Cup: "He puts in the work"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been a long and laborious road for Vancouver Whitecaps FC to reach MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday against Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

“I think we’ve been ready for this the whole season," the 24-year-old said Thursday. "The pressure it comes with, it’s a privilege and it’s fun and I think the guys are going to lean into it and enjoy it.

But if there’s anyone well-equipped enough to navigate a strenuous path like that, it’s Sebastian Berhalter . He’s used to the challenge.

"So for me, it’s just been a steady continuation of what I’ve been doing each year, and now it’s nice to see taking the next step.”

“I think it’s just been a steady build on every year of my career," he said. “I don’t think it’s ever came all at once. I think I had to work hard to get where I’m at.

Fast forward to early December 2025, and Berhalter is in a position that perhaps even he would not believe.

His first two years as a pro proved difficult, as he was unable to hold down a spot with the Columbus Crew , where he’d spent his academy days, or later on loan to Austin FC . The stress and struggle became so taxing that Berhalter faced the prospect of quitting the sport altogether.

Since the beginning of his professional soccer journey, the Whitecaps star has had to forge his own path. The son of current Chicago Fire FC head coach and former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, the young midfielder’s name bears added weight and pressure in the United States soccer world.

“I think the steps he's been taking throughout this season, I think it's the steps he's been working so hard for. He puts in the work every day, and I think Sebastian – it’s really easy for him to pick up advice. He wants to get all the information he can get, and he also wants so badly to develop.”

“When you have a player who's so committed to his football, to his career, and to his development as a player, and so committed to his team and his teammates, then of course, you hope always the best for a player like that," said the Danish manager.

His head coach, Jesper Sørensen, is certainly grateful that Berhalter, now in his fourth season with the Whitecaps, continued on his journey.

After nearly leaving the game, Berhalter refused to hang up his boots, instead pulling his career from the ashes to embark on a spectacular revival.

Breakout year

Not only has Berhalter emerged as a crucial part of Vancouver’s historic season, but he's secured MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star honors. Still, he won’t let this meteoric rise distract him from the ultimate goal of lifting the club’s first-ever Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

“It’s been a good year, but nine months ago, we’re sitting there with the buddies in preseason saying, ‘our goal is to win MLS Cup.’ So, that’s what we want to do here,” Berhalter stated.

That excellent play caught more than just the eye of MLS fans, coaches and pundits. In May 2025, ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Berhalter was called in to the USMNT for the first time in his career.

As he did with the Whitecaps, Berhalter grabbed his USMNT opportunity and didn't give it back. He started five of six matches at the Gold Cup and contributed two assists, including a stunning free kick to help open the scoring in the tournament final.

His set-piece brilliance, passing ability and tenacious spirit have helped separate him from head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s other midfield options as he battles for a coveted place on the USMNT’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

“I think that he's got the confidence also now that he can play at a level, for instance, for the US men’s national team, where he's done very well," Sørensen added. “Last time, he scored a beautiful goal and put his mark on the game. I think sometimes it's just small things that will be able to take you to the next level, give you the confidence that you can play there, and I think Sebastian's brought that in.