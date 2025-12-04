Alba & Busquets set for "very emotional" MLS Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jordi Alba has done a lot in his career, but never this.

“My last game with Barcelona was very emotional, exciting, because I knew it was the last time I’d wear that shirt that gave me so much. But this is everything. It’s not about going from one team to another. It’s leaving soccer. Obviously, it’s a bigger step.”

“I can’t tell you how the experience will be because I’ll live it in the moment,” Alba said ahead of Inter Miami CF hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

He has changed clubs, emotionally leaving places that had become home. He has changed positions, transitioning from winger to left back many years ago. But now he is stepping away from the sport he loves, the game that became his career.

Legends depart

Alba won’t take that step alone.

Inter Miami midfielder and fellow Spanish legend Sergio Busquets will also play his final professional match Saturday, wrapping a career that similarly began in Catalonia. While at Barça, the defensive midfielder won the FIFA World Cup and a trio of UEFA Champions League titles. Alba was there for the Champions League run in 2014-15, as well as six LaLiga trophies and the 2012 European Championship with Busquets.

Now, Alba and Busquets are hoping to ride off into the South Florida sunshine with a trophy that has so far eluded their North American journey: MLS Cup.

It would be the perfect ending to the final chapter of their soccer stories, Alba said, having arrived at Inter Miami in July 2023 alongside Busquets and Lionel Messi. They sought to elevate the club that began play in 2020, and thus far have won Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters’ Shield (2024) titles with the Herons.

“It was a different but nice experience. I linked up with old teammates again. The club has experienced important growth, that’s thanks to all the workers, the owners, the teammates we had before now,” Alba said. “It took a lot for us to get here to a final, which is historic for the club.