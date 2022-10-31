Matchday

Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Carranza, Gazdag shine in Eastern Conference Final 

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

ratings-2022-phi-1

The Philadelphia Union will play for their first MLS Cup on Nov. 5 against LAFC after defeating New York City FC, 3-1, Sunday evening at Subaru Park.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference came from behind to secure the victory, thanks to goals from Julian Carranza, Dániel Gazdag and super-sub Cory Burke.

Here's how head coach Jim Curtin's squad fared in the historic victory.

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

6.0
PHI_Andre_Blake_HEA
Andre Blake
Goalkeeper · Philadelphia Union

Blake was beaten by Maxi Moralez’s first-time strike in the second half, but the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year made a big save to keep his team in the game moments later. Overall, Blake wasn't overly tested.

7.0
PHI_Olivier_Mbaizo_HEA
Olivier Mbaizo
Defender · Philadelphia Union

Mbaizo had a team-high five tackles, keeping a close eye on NYCFC winger Santiago Rodríguez all match. Like the rest of Philadelphia’s backline, the defender put together an experienced performance.

7.5
PHI_Jakob_Glesnes_HEA
Jakob Glesnes
Defender · Philadelphia Union

The 2022 MLS Defender of the Year showed his worth. Glesnes stifled and frustrated Héber all evening and did well to step in and break down many NYCFC attacks before they could really get going.

7.0
PHI_Jack_Elliott_HEA
Jack Elliott
Defender · Philadelphia Union

Along with Kai Wagner, Elliott helped mitigate New York City’s threat down Philadelphia’s left flank. The 27-year-old center back was well positioned, and his impressive 6-foot-6 frame proved to be vital on many occasions.

7.0
PHI_Kai_Wagner_HEA
Kai Wagner
Defender · Philadelphia Union

Wagner was terrific for Philadelphia on both sides of the ball. He was tasked with managing New York City’s Gabriel Pereira and Anton Tinnerholm and did as good of a job as we’ve seen anyone do this postseason. His ability to break lines with a single pass was also impressive.

6.0
PHI_Jose_Martinez
José Martínez
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Cautioned in the 39th minute, Martínez had to tread lightly in a fierce and edgy game but showed his experience down the stretch.

6.0
PHI_Alejandro_Bedoya_HEA
Alejandro Bedoya
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Bedoya’s return to the starting XI after missing the Eastern Conference Semifinal with a hip injury was short-lived. The Union captain began laboring midway through the first half and was substituted off at the break. He led Philadelphia with a team-high 35 touches through the opening 45.

5.5
PHI_Leon_Flacj_HEA
Leon Flach
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Flach was involved in a lot of the Union dirty work and made it difficult for New York City’s attackers to get into any sort of rhythm. He did struggle to keep possession, however, connecting on just 55.6 percent of his passes.

7.5
PHI_Daniel_Gazdag_HEA
Dániel Gazdag
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Gazdag looked like the Union’s most dangerous player moving forward all night and was rewarded for his persistent effort by netting Philadelphia’s go-ahead goal.

8.0
PHI_Julian_Carranza_HEA
Julián Carranza
Forward · Philadelphia Union

Carranza fueled the Union’s comeback, first with a clever play to get in behind and level the score, and then to set up Gazdag’s go-ahead marker with a perfectly-weighted headed assist.

5.0
Mikael-Uhre-HEA
Mikael Uhre
Forward · Philadelphia Union

Uhre was the quietest of Philly’s attacking line. He forced one easy save from Sean Johnson before subbing off for the very in-form Cory Burke.

7.5
Jim Curtin
Manager

Philadelphia were the better team to start the match. Curtin knew which strings to pull with his substitutions when they fell behind. Overall, the game went to plan for the Union, who created more chances than NYCFC despite losing the possession battle. Now, Philadelphia are heading to their first MLS Cup Final with a chance to cap their historic season off with a trophy.

Substitutes

6.0
PHI_Jack_McGlynn_HEA
Jack McGlynn
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

McGlynn came on at halftime in place of the injured Bedoya. It took time for the 19-year-old homegrown midfielder to settle in, but he didn’t look out of place once he found his footing.

7.5
PHI_Cory_Burke_HEA
Cory Burke
Forward · Philadelphia Union

Burke was the super sub the Union needed in this one. His goal – a heroic individual run – put the Union up by two after he entered the match with the team trailing.

MLS Cup Playoffs

