DC United sign Jackson Hopkins to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

D.C. United have signed homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old US youth international's new deal lasts through June 2029. He will now occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Jackson on a new deal. He has worked tirelessly to improve himself, and we are excited for what's ahead for him in a D.C. United jersey,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, managing director of soccer operations.

"This is another testament to the D.C. United Academy and the great history it has in developing talent in the DMV."

Hopkins joined the Black-and-Red in April 2022. Across five seasons, he has tallied 6g/2a in 88 matches.

Internationally, Hopkins has featured for the United States across the U-20 to U-23 levels.