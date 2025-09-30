Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan suffers season-ending injury

Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan will miss the rest of the 2025 season after suffering an ACL tear, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old homegrown standout was injured in last weekend's 6-0 win at D.C. United, which gave Philly a league-leading 63 points with two games left.
In their first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, the Union are on the verge of the club's second-ever Supporters' Shield title (also won in 2020).
Sullivan is a key starter for the Union, tallying seven goals and 20 assists in 62 league matches over the past two seasons. The US international turned pro ahead of the 2021 campaign.
With Sullivan out long-term, Philly may lean more on Indiana Vassilev and Milan Iloski. Sullivan's younger brother, 15-year-old prodigy Cavan Sullivan, could provide another option.
Internationally, Sullivan has three caps with the USMNT and featured at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. He also competed at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.