Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar fined by fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 15 of the 2026 season.
Mukhtar fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the fourth minute of Nashville’s match against New York City FC on May 23.
Brady fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 91st+ minute of Chicago’s match against Toronto FC on May 23.
As a result, the yellow card issued to Toronto FC forward Theo Corbeanu for the incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total, and any disciplinary points towards Toronto's total will be dismissed.
Bombino fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of San Diego’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 23.
Caicedo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Bruno Caicedo for making an inappropriate gesture in the 67th minute of Vancouver’s match against San Diego FC on May 23.