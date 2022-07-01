USYNT U-20’s Cade Cowell suspended from Concacaf Championship after brawl with Costa Rica

The San Jose Earthquakes winger will miss Friday's semifinal against hosts Honduras - and the final, should the USYNT advance - after receiving a three-game ban due to "violent and unsportsmanlike conduct" following Tuesday's 2-0 quarterfinal win over Costa Rica .

If the United States end up qualifying for the 2024 Olympics at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, they'll have to do it without Cade Cowell .

Cowell was the lone American singled out by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee, compared to nine Ticos who were also handed heavy suspensions on Thursday, as a result of the post-match brawl that "violated Competition Regulations and the FIFA Disciplinary Code," according to an official press release.

The unfortunate incident ended an otherwise happy night on a violent note for the United States, who booked their spot at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia thanks to a brace from Philadelphia Union homegrown attacker Paxten Aaronson.

Cowell and seven other Costa Rica players were slapped with three-game suspensions, while Andrey Soto and Timothy Arias must sit out six games with their national team.