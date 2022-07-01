Olympic hopefuls & MLS-ready: Meet the Philadelphia Union's next homegrown wave

CHESTER, Penn. – Nestled along the Delaware River and mere blocks from their home stadium of Subaru Park, the Philadelphia Union 's training facility feels somehow secluded.

Meet the next wave of homegrowns – already in the first team, the national team program and ready for more if their opportunity comes – before they’re gone.

Following the Union’s developmental breakthroughs with Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty making big moves abroad, as well as others moving on either in MLS or lower teams in Europe, the club is ready for its new era of young stars.

The United States play Honduras on Friday (9 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), with an Olympics place up for grabs, led by a quartet of Philly Union academy products.

The Union boys are leading the charge, securing qualification to the U-20 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica earlier this week . Aaronson scored twice. He has four goals thus far. Sullivan has five, one off the Golden Boot lead. Craig has made three starts, including two clean sheets, while McGlynn scored perhaps the United States’ best goal of the tournament so far.

Paxten Aaronson , Jack McGlynn , Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig are all in Honduras for the Concacaf U-20 Championship. This year, the tournament takes on heightened importance as it serves for qualification for both the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

It all feels familial, but the house is a bit emptier these weeks. Four of the club’s most highly-promising homegrowns are busy with the United States U-20 national team.

It’s a nice setup, one that exudes the elusive feeling of home rather than a place of work. The weight room has big windows and a Teqball table that gets regular use after training. The film room is cozy, with exposed brick in recreational areas a nice architectural touch and the office for head coach Jim Curtin not far away. His door is often open, both literally and philosophically.

On a non-matchday, the street is quiet. Traffic is local. You have to know where you're going to find the right parking lot.

“He’s had Champions League games, playoff games already and he’s stepped up in big ways,” Curtin said. “The game tells the truth. Paxten is a great example. He loves the game. He’s a soccer junkie. He needs to be around it, he shows it every day in training. There’s no coincidence that guys from Europe are watching him every day.”

In the first team, Aaronson benefitted from the fixture congestion in 2021 that came with a run to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. He had three goals in 14 MLS appearances (just under 600 minutes). This year he has just one start as Hungary international Daniel Gazdag has been excellent, making it difficult for Aaronson to get on the field.

“You still see him so confident to make a pass, take a player on, take a shot, go forward,” Union director of scouting Jon Scheer said. “He’s brave to make those decisions, but you see him grow into his body.”

Sources have said since last winter that RB Salzburg are extremely interested and have been in Philadelphia numerous times to watch Aaronson, but Tanner and the club made it clear in no uncertain terms that the Union wouldn’t consider offers this early for the teenager. Sources add that plenty of other clubs have had him on their radar, too. We’ll see how long the Union can resist overtures from abroad.

“Paxten is more a No. 10 than Brenden was and has different qualities, that’s what people forget,” Tanner said. “They’re two different players.”

Speaking with folks within the Union as well as scouts both in MLS and Europe, they all are quick to point out the difference. Stylistically, Tanner called Brenden the “perfect transition player” and said Paxten is more adept in the final third against a set defense.

With the slight frame and floppy hair of his older brother, oftentimes the pair are lumped together stylistically. It’s natural, but not correct.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been highly-rated for a couple of years and is well-known to scouts and casual fans alike, thanks to the emergence of his older brother Brenden Aaronson with the Union, then the senior national team, RB Salzburg and soon Leeds United .

Nathan Harriel is too old to be with the U-20s, so he’s just busy being the starting right back for the Supporters' Shield-chasing Union first team. The 21-year-old got his first taste of MLS last year, just two regular-season starts, before being the undisputed starter this season over Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo.

It wasn’t always this smooth. He was brought to the club by Scheer, scouted during his time with the US youth national team. Prior to being promoted, Scheer was head of academy recruitment. Harriel was his first player coming toward the first team.

In Harriel’s first training session, Scheer stood next to Tanner. Harriel was struggling in the popular warm-up ‘rondo’ drill. It’s a one-touch, 5v2 exercise. If you lose the ball, you go into the middle to defend. Harriel was in the middle a lot.

“I thought I was going to get fired,” Scheer said with a laugh. “I mean, he lost every ball.”

Tanner turned and said, "No, I love him." Scheer thought he was kidding, so he let out an uncomfortable, awkward laugh. No, Tanner insisted, "Look how he defends. Look at his body shape. That boy is going to be a good professional."

“It made me look at the game differently,” Scheer said. “If you look at most kids at academies, they’re there because of what they do with the ball. That’s easy to see. But the secret is what they do in transition, how they defend. It’s made us a more well-rounded scouting department.”

Though he didn’t play a ton in his first season, Harriel was thrown into action in the biggest game of the year. The Union were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak at the most inopportune time, missing a number of key starters ahead of their 2021 Eastern Conference Final against NYCFC. As Curtin and the staff were trying to figure out the best XI they could patch together, Harriel got the call.

“In the playoff game, we had the question of who to play with all the COVID cases,” Tanner said. “We thought Nathan would be fine, he can do it. And it worked out. He might have been our best player that day!”