Philadelphia Union could "announce something soon" on striker search

The Philadelphia Union are pursuing at least one and possibly two offseason additions at striker, sporting director Ernst Tanner revealed on Thursday.

Despite the Union's steady climb the last three seasons, Jim Curtin's squad could use more punch in high-stakes games. During the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Philadelphia scored three times in 330 minutes. One was an own goal, and one was Jakob Glesnes ' otherworldly strike from distance in Round One against the New York Red Bulls .

Later on, Tanner added: "Time never stands still, and we are always on the search for the best possible player we can get. ... Maybe we even can announce something soon."

"We have an entire roster, and a competitive one, if we don’t lose somebody," Tanner insisted. "But at the same time ... we are always looking out to improve. As we are standing with three strikers now, we might for sure get one or better even two in order to enhance our competitiveness and get better."

In his post-season media session, Tanner expressed overall satisfaction with Philadelphia's roster and its performance over the last three seasons. But he made clear the front-line additions are an area of focus before the 2020 Supporters' Shield winners convene preseason camp in January.

None of that trio found the net in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, though Przybylko's pressure led to an own goal during the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC .

Kacper Przybylko was the Union's only double-digit scorer (12 goals) in 2021, and Sergio Santos bagged only six while dealing with injuries. Jamaican international Cory Burke featured more off the bench than in a starting role, scoring four times in 19 appearances.

"We’ve done it now consistently, we’ve done it in our own unique Philadelphia way, and we recognize now that we have to adapt and adjust and continue to improve," Curtin said. "In this game, the one thing you do learn is you don’t adapt and adjust, you die. You get figured out."

Additionally, as Curtin points out, the time has passed when his club can sneak up on the opposition.

And after sustained regular-season success, Curtin knows that lifting a first-ever MLS Cup trophy is the true measuring stick for his team.

"It has to be," Curtin said. "At the end of the day, Ernst wants to win trophies, I want to win trophies, our players want to win trophies. So for us to sit up here and say pump the brakes and slow down in a season where we were very, very close, that is what we have to dream, that is what we have to believe, and that’s what our fans want and what our fans believe as well."

Elsewhere in the squad, Tanner said he expects to sign left back Anton Sorenson to a first-team Homegrown Player contract for the 2022 season. The 18-year-old Union II player was called into the squad on an Extreme Hardship signing for the Eastern Conference Final due to the Union's extensive Health and Safety Protocol absences.

And Curtin says there is enormous interest in the role vacated by former assistant Pat Noonan, whom FC Cincinnati announced as their new manager on Wednesday.