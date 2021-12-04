Philadelphia Union add 3 players for Eastern Conference Final vs. NYCFC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Philadelphia Union have added goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh and defenders Brandan Craig and Anton Sorenson to their roster for Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC at Subaru Park (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Ranjitsingh joins as the league’s pool goalkeeper, while Craig and Sorenson agreed to short-term deals due to Extreme Hardships.

As of Saturday, Philadelphia had 11 players listed as out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. That group included key starters such as goalkeeper Andre Blake, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, forward Sergio Santos and defenders Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes.

In a Friday media availability, Union head coach Jim Curtin revealed that they didn’t train on Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, they’ve added some roster reinforcements.

“We’ve had a next-man-up mentality all season long and we will continue to do that,” Curtin said. “We will make our fans proud. If history has shown us anything, it’s that a group of men a group, or a group women, with absolutely nothing to lose, can oftentimes be the most dangerous.”

With a win, Philadelphia (No. 2 seed) or NYCFC (No. 4 seed) will advance to MLS Cup on Dec. 11.

More information about MLS’ health and safety protocols can be found here.

