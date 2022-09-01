Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Philadelphia Union are in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, the first Eastern Conference team to earn that distinction this season.
Head coach Jim Curtin’s team booked their spot with a 4-1 win over Atlanta United on Wednesday night at their Subaru Park home.
The Week 28 result saw Philly join Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC as clubs already in the postseason, with the Black & Gold securing their place in Week 26.
Playoff history
Philadelphia have now made the playoffs five straight years, having hosted the Eastern Conference Final in 2021 against eventual champions New York City FC. The Union, who joined MLS as an expansion side in 2010, have won three playoff rounds in their history (six previous qualifications).
This year, Philadelphia boast the league’s best defense with 21 goals allowed; Andre Blake is among the league’s best goalkeepers and Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott are leading their backline. Their attacking trio of midfielder Daniel Gazdag and DP forwards Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre have combined to tally 41 goals and 22 assists.
Supporters’ Shield winners in 2020, Philadelphia are atop the East and could catch LAFC for this year’s regular-season title. They’ve lost just twice in the last two months, plus have set an MLS record for six-goal wins since early July (four total). Curtin's team is undefeated at home 10W-0L-5D.
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup 2022 is set for Nov. 5, while the playoffs will get underway Oct. 15 with Round One games (the top seed in each conference gets a bye).
The timeline takes into consideration the FIFA 2022 World Cup starting Nov. 20 in Qatar, rather than during the event’s typical summer months.