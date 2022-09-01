Philadelphia Union clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Philadelphia Union are in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, the first Eastern Conference team to earn that distinction this season.

Head coach Jim Curtin’s team booked their spot with a 4-1 win over Atlanta United on Wednesday night at their Subaru Park home.

The Week 28 result saw Philly join Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC as clubs already in the postseason, with the Black & Gold securing their place in Week 26.

Playoff history