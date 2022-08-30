Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Major League Soccer today announced the match schedule and broadcast details for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2022 MLS Cup.
Higher seed hosts the match. Number 1 conference seeds a have a Round One bye. View the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket
Saturday, Oct. 15 - 12 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = Univision (Spanish audio) and local TV broadcast (English audio) and MLSSoccer.com/MLS App (English audio)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Saturday, Oct. 15 - 3 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = Univision (Spanish audio) and local TV broadcast (English audio) and MLSSoccer.com/MLS App (English audio)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Sunday, Oct. 16 - 3 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = ABC and ESPN Deportes
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Sunday, Oct. 16 - 8 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Monday, Oct. 17 - TBD time - matchup TBD
- USA TV = FS1 and FOX Deportes (USA)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Monday, Oct. 17 - TBD time - matchup TBD
- USA TV = FS1 and FOX Deportes (USA)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Higher seed hosts the match. Number 1 conference seeds face the winner of the 4 vs 5 Round One match up.
Thursday, Oct. 20 - TBD time - matchup TBD
- USA TV = FS1 and FOX Deportes (USA)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Thursday, Oct. 20 - TBD time - matchup TBD
- USA TV = FS1 and FOX Deportes (USA)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Sunday, Oct. 23 - 3 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Sunday, Oct. 23 - 8 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = ESPN and ESPN Deportes
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Higher seed hosts the match
Sunday, Oct. 30 - 3 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = ABC and ESPN Deportes
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Sunday, Oct. 30 - 8 PM ET - matchup TBD
- USA TV = FS1 and FOX Deportes (USA)
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Higher seed hosts the match.
- Saturday, Nov. 5 - 4 PM ET
- USA TV = FOX and UniMás
- Canada TV = TSN and TVA Sports
Schedule Highlights
- All clubs competing in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs will have at least three days between matches to provide the same consistency as the MLS regular season. Additional information on scheduling for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs will be announced at a later date.
- FOX Sports, inclusive of FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes, will serve as the home of six Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs matchups, beginning with prime-time doubleheaders in both Round One on Monday, Oct. 17 and in the Conference Semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 20. FS1 will air one of the Conference Final matches on Sunday, Oct. 30 (8 p.m. ET), before featuring MLS Cup on Saturday, Nov. 5 (4 p.m. ET).
- ABC and ESPN, as well as ESPN Deportes, will showcase five Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs matches. Round One will feature a pair of matchups on Sunday, Oct. 16, shown on ABC (3 p.m. ET) and ESPN (8 p.m. ET), while a week later, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will serve as the home of a duo of Conference Semifinals on Sunday, Oct. 23 (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET). ABC will air the first of the two Conference Final matches at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 30.
- Univision kicks off the MLS postseason with a Round One doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 15 (12 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET) and MLS Cup on UniMás on Saturday, Nov. 5 (4 p.m. ET).
- In Canada, TSN and TVA Sports will provide comprehensive live coverage of all Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs matches and MLS Cup. The networks will also provide extensive analysis of Major League Soccer’s three Canadian clubs on Decision Day and into the postseason.