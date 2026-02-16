Philadelphia Union 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 7:30 pm ET at D.C. United
- Home opener: March 1 - 4:30 pm ET vs. New York City FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
The Philadelphia Union have a Supporters' Shield title to defend, having earned 66 points a season ago as Bradley Carnell was named the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
To do so, they'll need to replace 2025 MLS Best XI defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Same goes for last year's leading scorer, Tai Baribo (16g/3a).
True to their development style, the Union will integrate a host of youngsters from their academy and abroad – even if they're not yet household names.
Key Signings
- Agustín Anello: The former US youth international attacker arrives from Boston River in the Uruguayan Primera División.
- Ezekiel Alladoh: Philly spent a club-record fee (reportedly $4.5 million) to acquire the 20-year-old Ghanaian striker from Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna.
- Geiner Martínez: The Colombian defender arrives following stints in Uruguay's first division with Juventud and Central Español.
- Japhet Sery Larsen: The Union bolstered their center-back room with Sery Larsen, who arrives from Norway's SK Brann.
Key Departures
- Tai Baribo: Last season’s top goalscorer was traded to D.C. United for up to $4.6 million. There, he replaces 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke.
- Jakob Glesnes: The former MLS Defender of the Year, two-time MLS Best XI honoree and three-time MLS All-Star was traded to the LA Galaxy for up to $2.2 million in General Allocation Money (plus a sell-on percentage).
- Mikael Uhre: The joint-third-highest goalscorer in club history saw his contract end after the 2025 season. He has since joined FC Midtjylland in Denmark.
- Kai Wagner: Philadelphia’s all-time assists leader (54) was transferred to EFL Championship side Birmingham City.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the Philadelphia Union.
- Andrés Agulla: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: Philadelphia Union’s 1776 Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Bradley Carnell
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Last year: 20W-8L-6D, 66 points, 1st in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals