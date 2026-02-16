Portland Timbers 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Portland have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of their first two years under head coach Phil Neville, but endured early exits both times. Entering year three, they're looking to leap into contender status.

Offseason trade arrival Cole Bassett will be central to those efforts alongside Designated Players David Da Costa and Kristoffer Velde. Da Costa will miss the season start as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Looking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defenders Finn Surman (New Zealand) and Kamal Miller (Canada) hope to feature at this summer's tournament.

Key Signings