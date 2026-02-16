Portland Timbers 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 10:30 pm ET vs. Columbus Crew
Team Snapshot
Portland have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of their first two years under head coach Phil Neville, but endured early exits both times. Entering year three, they're looking to leap into contender status.
Offseason trade arrival Cole Bassett will be central to those efforts alongside Designated Players David Da Costa and Kristoffer Velde. Da Costa will miss the season start as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Looking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defenders Finn Surman (New Zealand) and Kamal Miller (Canada) hope to feature at this summer's tournament.
Key Signings
- Brandon Bye: The defender signed in free agency after making 214 career appearances across eight seasons with the New England Revolution.
- Cole Bassett: The dynamic midfielder was acquired from the Colorado Rapids after logging 31g/21a in 172 matches (all competitions) with his hometown club.
- Alex Bonetig: The Australian center back was acquired from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.
Key Departures
- David Ayala: The Argentine midfielder was traded to 2025 MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF for up to $2.15 million.
- Maxime Crépeau: The Canadian international goalkeeper has joined Orlando City in free agency.
- Cristhian Paredes: The midfielder signed with Cerro Porteño in his native Paraguay after eight seasons with Portland.
- Jonathan Rodríguez: After a long-term knee injury derailed Rodríguez's 2025 season, his exit opened a Designated Player roster slot.
- Dario Župarić: The Croatian center back made 182 appearances for Portland across six seasons.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for the Portland Timbers.
- Andrés Agulla: 8th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 9th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 8th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 5th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 10th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 7th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 8th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 14th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 5th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 11th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 7th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 7th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Phil Neville
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Last year: 11W-12L-11D, 44 points, 8th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 series