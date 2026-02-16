Toronto FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET at FC Dallas
- Home opener: March 14 - 1 pm ET vs. Red Bull New York
Team Snapshot
Toronto FC enter their second season under head coach Robin Fraser, looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Djordje Mihailovic leads the attack after arriving last year in a midseason trade, and offseason signing Walker Zimmerman anchors the defense. Will a new No. 9 soon join the USMNT veterans?
Looking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio could both represent Canada on home soil. Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti) and José Cifuentes (Ecuador) are other candidates for this summer's tournament.
Key Signings
- Walker Zimmerman: The five-time Best XI selection, four-time All-Star and two-time MLS Defender of the Year joined Toronto in free agency after spending the past six seasons with Nashville SC. Zimmerman also represented the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup.
- Matheus Pereira: The Brazilian left back arrives from Portuguese Primeira Liga side CD Santa Clara with nearly 200 club appearances.
Key Departures
- Sean Johnson: The veteran MLS and USMNT goalkeeper spent 2023-25 with Toronto. He's joined D.C. United in free agency.
- Raoul Petretta: Petretta now competes in the 2. Bundesliga for Darmstadt 98 after being Toronto’s starting left back the past three seasons.
- Sigurd Rosted: The Danish center back was a regular, starting 69 regular-season games the past three seasons.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Toronto FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 11th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Robin Fraser
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Last year: 6W-14L-14D, 32 points, 12th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify