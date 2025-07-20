Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner added to 2025 MLS All-Star Roster

Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner has been added to the 2025 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Nico Estévez, marking the defender’s third career All-Star appearance.
The 28-year-old German defender replaces Portland Timbers midfielder David Da Costa (injury), who will miss Wednesday's match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Wagner has appeared in 22 matches for the Union this season, registering 1g/8a across just over 1,900 minutes. He has helped power a bounce-back season for Philly, who are third in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings following Matchday 26 and lead the league with 23 goals allowed.
Wagner, who was previously named an MLS All-Star in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, joins Union teammates Tai Baribo and Jakob Glesnes at the midseason showcase.