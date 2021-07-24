Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele added to Canada's Gold Cup roster

Orlando City SC forward Tesho Akindele has been added to Canada’s roster for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup after Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola was ruled out with a torn ACL, Canada Soccer announced Friday.
Les Rouges are in the quarterfinals and will face Costa Rica on Sunday (7 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN). They finished second in Group B, beating Haiti and Martinique before dropping a 1-0 result to the United States last weekend.
Akindele was part of Canada’s provisional roster, allowing him to be a Gold Cup injury replacement. The 29-year-old has scored three goals in 17 international appearances, last featuring in a January 2020 friendly against Iceland.
The Calgary native entered MLS in 2014 as a first-round SuperDraft presented by adidas pick for FC Dallas. Akindele has played for Orlando since 2019 and has 40 goals and 14 assists across 192 regular-season games (107 starts).