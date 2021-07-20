Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola likely out for 2021 season with torn ACL

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Canada against the United States on Sunday, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Akinola, 21, filed a one-time switch to represent Canada at the senior level ahead of the Gold Cup after featuring for the US at various youth national team levels. He was born in Detroit, but moved to Brampton, Ontario, when he was a year old. He is a product of TFC's academy and made his first team debut in 2018 before breaking out in 2020. He has 13 goals and two assists in 38 MLS matches (21 starts).