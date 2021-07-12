Recap: Canada 4, Martinique 1

Despite going down early, the Canadian men's national team found a way to start their Gold Cup campaign with a bang. Canada scored three goals in the span of 10 minutes to grab a 4-1 win over Martinique in their opening group stage match.

Coming off the back of five consecutive clean sheets, Canada let Martinique break their recent run of form with a sloppy mistake from Mark-Anthony Kaye only 10 minutes into the match. The LAFC midfielder received a pass from Kamal Miller and wanted to send the ball back toward his goalkeeper but Emanuel Rivière intercepted his attempt. The former Newcastle United striker slid to get to the ball before Maxime Crépeau and rolled it slowly into the far post and in for the early opening goal.

But Canada was not behind for long, fighting back and found the equalizer courtesy of Cyle Larin. The former Orlando City striker, fresh from a flurry of goals scored in World Cup qualifying, towered over the Martinique defenders to head the ball in off a corner kick situation.

The floodgates opened from there and Canada had their go-ahead goal a few minutes later. Tajon Buchanan made his way from the left flank all the way to the edge of the six-yard box and made a cut-back pass for Jonathan Osorio. The Toronto FC midfielder tapped in the ball from the top of the six-yard box and into the lower right-hand corner of the net to give the Canadians their first lead of the afternoon.

Stephen Eustaquio scored his first goal in red and white to bring Canada's lead to two goals. Buchanan once again outmanned his opponent along the left flank and left the ball for Junior Hoilett inside the box drew. With his back to the net, Hoilett passed to a wide open Eustaquio at the edge of the box to try his luck on goal. The FC Paços de Ferreira midfielder armed a low shot towards the left-hand corner and brought the score to 3-1.

Martinique tried to cut the lead to one in the second half on a corner kick opportunity. Stéphane Abaul found the end of the cross and tried to volley a shot past Crépeau but Buchanan hopped in to block the attempt and clear the ball to safety.