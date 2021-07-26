Three Takeaways from Canada's Gold Cup Quarterfinal win over Costa Rica

Canada is through to the semifinals at the Concacaf Gold Cup after defeating Costa Rica 2-0 in Sunday’s quarterfinal in Arlington, Texas, thanks to Junior Hoilett’s calmly chipped finish and Stephen Eustaquio’s second-half strike.

For the first time since 2007, Canada will play in a Gold Cup semifinal.

It’s been a long time coming for this generational squad of players, too. It appeared attainable two years ago until the second-half collapse against Haiti in the 2019 quarterfinals when Canada coughed up three goals in 26 minutes to lose 3-2.

Three players who started that match were in the lineup tonight. Junior Hoilett was one of them, along with Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan Osorio. Fitting, then, that it was Hoilett who scored the goal that helped Canada clear the quarterfinal hurdle.

Most importantly, Canada managed to overcome a marquee opponent in reaching the quarters. The Costa Rica starting 11 didn’t include some of the ‘A’ options, yet the same can be said about this Canadian squad, having lost Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola to injuries at different stages of the tournament.

"We just managed Costa Rica in a way that was important for this team to show, No. 1, their tactical awareness and No. 2, that brotherhood which you've seen them pressing Costa Rica for almost 70-plus minutes,” said Canada coach John Herdman in his post-match press conference. “That's not an easy thing to build, the mentality to do that, as well as their sort of bravery to commit that every man is going to be on the front foot."

"At the beginning of the tournament, we knew this was going to be an important game for us,” added midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye. “I'm glad that everyone came onto the field, committed to the gameplan and committed to each other and played well."

Adversity will be a common theme for Canada over the next few months as Concacaf World Cup qualifying approaches in September, so managing these games and attaining the necessary results, no matter the circumstances, are crucial.

"We really want to show the country and all of Concacaf that we're a very deep, deep team and that no matter who is on the field, we will get the job done,” asserted defender Kamal Miller.