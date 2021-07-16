Recap: Haiti 1, Canada 4

Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin pounced for a second-half brace as Canada pulled away to defeat Haiti 4-1 in their second Group B match at the Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday night at Children's Mercy Park.

Stephen Estaquio and Junior Hoilett also scored for Canada, which did their part to set up a potential winner-take-all group finale against the United States on Sunday afternoon.

Larin's second goal and Hoilett's insurance tally both came from the penalty spot in the opener of a double-header, with the U.S. and Martinique to meet later.

Haiti — which had only three players on its bench due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — were reduced to 10 men on the second penalty offense. Francois Dulysse clearly pulled down Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola, who was in on goal.