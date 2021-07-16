Recap: Haiti 1, Canada 4

Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin pounced for a second-half brace as Canada pulled away to defeat Haiti 4-1 in their second Group B match at the Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday night at Children's Mercy Park.
Stephen Estaquio and Junior Hoilett also scored for Canada, which did their part to set up a potential winner-take-all group finale against the United States on Sunday afternoon.
Larin's second goal and Hoilett's insurance tally both came from the penalty spot in the opener of a double-header, with the U.S. and Martinique to meet later.
Haiti — which had only three players on its bench due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — were reduced to 10 men on the second penalty offense. Francois Dulysse clearly pulled down Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola, who was in on goal.
Stephane Lambese scored Haiti's first goal of the tournament on an assist from Columbus Crew winger Derrick Etienne.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Estaquio showcased his importance for Canada as a dead-ball striker when he opened the scoring on an exquisite fifth-minute free kick. But he won't be available for a group finale against the U.S. after he picked up a yellow card for time wasting on another free kick opportunity deep into the second half with Canada already leading by three.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Haiti arguably looked the more likely to score the game's fourth goal in the moments after Lambese scored the third. That changed beginning in the 70th minute with a video review of a potential foul in the penalty area. After an extended look, referee Juan Calderon determined Haitian defender Alex Junior Christian had chopped down Toronto's Richie Laryea inside the area. Larin coolly converted for his third goal of the tournament.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Tajon Buchanan. The New England Revolution attacker was at the center of most good moments for Canada on the left flank. And his much-needed enterprise created the opportunity for Larin's first goal of the competition, in the process giving his team some crucial breathing room at the time.
Up Next
- HAI: Sunday, July 18 vs. Martinique in Frisco, Texas (5 pm ET | FS2, Galavision)
- CAN: Sunday, July 18 vs. United States in Kansas City, Kan. (5 pm ET | FOX, Univision)