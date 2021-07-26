Recap: Costa Rica 0, Canada 2

Canada advanced to the Gold Cup semifinals on Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Junior Hoilett and Stephen Eustaquio netting a goal in each half for a 2-0 win.

The teams combined to start 11 MLS players in the match, and an additional four subbed on, with many contributing significantly to both teams' quests to challenge Mexico in Thursday's semifinals.

Though MLS players made their presence felt in the match, it was a player currently without a club team, Canada's Junior Hoilett, who brought the offensive heat early, starting with an attempt in the second minute, and crescendoing with the opening goal in the 18th minute. Hoilett was the beneficiary of a beautiful long-distance pass from Eustaquio, and with Ticos goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado caught out, Hoilett was able to successfully go for the chip shot to get Canada on the scoreboard.

Then, less than three minutes later, the Revs' Tajon Buchanan volleyed an attempt that Alvarado was able to parry away from goal and the starlet's growing highlight reel. A couple of minutes before the halftime whistle, Mark-Anthony Kaye made an attempt on goal that looked more Karate Kid than soccer, and the unorthodox attempt nearly delivered.

While developments were generally positive for Canada through the first half, captain Steven Vitoria took himself out of the semifinal with Mexico through yellow card accumulation with a 31st-minute booking. The Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini joined him in the 38th minute, and his one-game time out will take a striker out of a thinning corps, with Canada having already lost both Cyle Larin and Ayo Akinola to injury.

Canada kept up the pressure after the break, with Buchanan assisting Cavallini on an early attempt, and then trying to make his own magic happen, with Ronald Matarrita providing a strong defensive effort to keep Costa Rica in it. The Ticos tried to generate magic at halftime through three halftime subs, including Columbus Crew mainstay Luis Diaz and generational talisman Bryan Ruiz. However, Canada kept control of the tempo and most of the ball in the second half. Costa Rica put on yet another MLS player in the 66th minute, with Allan Cruz joining his FC Cincinnati teammate Matarrita on the field in an attempt to level the match.

But Canada kept pressing forward, and Eustaquio was able to get an insurance goal with a hustle player in the 68th minute. That led to some MLS reinforcements for Les Rouges, with CF Montréal's Samuel Piette and Orlando City SC's Tesho Akindele seeing action. Akindele had a great 72nd-minute chance via a Buchanan layoff, but went to the wrong side of the near post on the attempt, and then had a sliding attempt into the goalmouth toward the end of stoppage time that nearly found its way in.