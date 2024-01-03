Orlando City acquire Iván Angulo from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have locked up Iván Angulo for the long term, announcing Wednesday they've signed the Colombian winger through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
Angulo, 24, was previously on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras. He's tallied 5g/11a in 43 appearances for the Lions and was a key part of their 2022 US Open Cup-winning side.
"Iván has been so impactful for us these last few years, not only with his creativity in the attacking phase of play but also with his defensive pressure from the wing," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.
"He’s ingrained himself into the group since the moment he arrived and has been invaluable for us and we’re excited to have him here as part of our foundation for next season."
After a historic 2023 (club-record 63 points), Orlando have also:
- Brought back fellow former loanee Wilder Cartegena.
- Mutually parted ways with midfielder Mauricio Pereyra, allowing him to sign for Uruguayan side Nacional.
- Transferred center back Antônio Carlos to reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense.
- Reportedly signed Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro for their No. 10 role.
With the second-best record (18W-7L-9D) in MLS last season, Orlando will participate in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup. Their 2024 opener is Feb. 24 vs. CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
