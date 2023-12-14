Orlando City fully acquire Wilder Cartagena

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Peru international midfielder Wilder Cartagena is sticking with Orlando City SC, as the club announced Thursday they’ve signed him through the 2025 MLS season.
Cartagena, 29, was previously on loan at Orlando from Al-Ittihad Kalba FC, who compete in the United Arab Emirates’ UAE Pro League.
"Wilder stepped up a lot for us in the last couple years, bringing a veteran experience to our midfield that added a lot of strength and set us up for success last season,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.
“Bringing him back to Orlando after his loan expired was a key part of our plans for next season and beyond, and we’re happy to be able to get him back here and locked in with us.”
Since joining Orlando, Cartagena has added 3g/2a in 41 appearances across all competitions. He was part of their US Open Cup-winning side in 2022 and scored a memorable long-range golazo against Nashville SC in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Cartagena has made 29 appearances for Peru, often playing alongside Orlando teammate Pedro Gallese. He is chasing a 2024 Copa América roster spot and a second World Cup trip after playing at Russia 2018.
In 2024, Orlando will play in the Concacaf Champions Cup after earning last season's second-best MLS record (63 points; 18W-7L-9D).
