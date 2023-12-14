Orlando City fully acquire Wilder Cartagena

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Peru international midfielder Wilder Cartagena is sticking with Orlando City SC, as the club announced Thursday they’ve signed him through the 2025 MLS season.

Cartagena, 29, was previously on loan at Orlando from Al-Ittihad Kalba FC, who compete in the United Arab Emirates’ UAE Pro League.

"Wilder stepped up a lot for us in the last couple years, bringing a veteran experience to our midfield that added a lot of strength and set us up for success last season,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.