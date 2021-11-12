NYCFC's Taty Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for October/November

New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos has added another honor to his exceptional season, securing the Major League Soccer Player of the Month award for October/November 2021.
The award marks Castellanos' second Player of the Month honor after previously snagging it in August, and comes after contributing 6g/1a across his final four regular-season matches to win the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. He tallied 19g/8a total this season during 32 games (all starts).
That performance also helped NYCFC wrap up their place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and home field for their Round One match vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, Nov. 21 (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).
Castellanos' streak began with two goals inside the opening 11 minutes of a 6-0 home win against D.C. United on Oct. 23 at Yankee Stadium, then continued four days later when he scored from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC.
Castellanos added his second brace on Oct. 30 while also contributing an assist in a 3-1, playoff-clinching win at Inter Miami CF.
And his header equalized a Decision Day 1-1 home draw against the Philadelphia Union, helping the Cityzens secure a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.