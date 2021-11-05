NYCFC's "unbelievable" Taty Castellanos on verge of Golden Boot presented by Audi

On a collective level, New York City FC have plenty to play for when hosting the Philadelphia Union this Sunday for Decision Day (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). How does second place in the Eastern Conference and a home Audi MLS Cup Playoff game sound?

But there’s also individual motivation, with striker Taty Castellanos in pole position to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi. He’s already at 18 goals and eight assists, one ahead of D.C. United’s Ola Kamara and Seattle Sounders FC's Raul Ruidiaz after a late-season hot streak.

And how NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila sees it, their 23-year-old Argentine talisman has taken significant strides this year.

“The way he has grown through the season has been unbelievable,” Deila said. “His discipline from last year to now, he doesn't make stupid free kicks in the same way, not as many yellow cards. He's more positional when he plays and he works really hard.