Where 2021's Golden Boot presented by Audi race stands

There are just a few games left to go in the 2021 MLS regular season, and that means it's also crunch time in the race for this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi, as the league's top goal-scorers make a final push to lay claim to the top spot.

This year's race is a tight one, with D.C. United's Ola Kamara currently leading the pack with 17 goals, but with multiple other players nipping at his heels.

Here's your full breakdown of where things stand going into Week 32, as well as a look at the frontrunners' recent form and remaining schedule for the rest of the season. (Note that the first tiebreaker if players are tied on number of goals is number of assists.)

MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leaders
Player
Team
Goals
Ola Kamara
D.C. United
17
Raul Ruidiaz
Seattle Sounders
16
Daniel Salloi
Sporting Kansas City
16
Gustavo Bou
New England Revolution
15
Adam Buksa
New England Revolution
14
Damir Kreilach
Real Salt Lake
14
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
14
1
DC_Kamara_OLA
Ola Kamara
Forward · D.C. United

The Norwegian veteran is your current frontrunner, with his season-long run of goal-scoring acting as one of the biggest keys to D.C. United's success in 2021 under first-year head coach Hernan Losada. He's slowed down a little bit over his last five games, netting just once since bagging a hat trick in a win over Chicago Fire FC on September 15, but he remains a focal point of his team's attack and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him hit the 20-goal mark and maintain his perch atop the leaderboard.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 23 at NYCFC, Oct. 27 vs. RBNY, Oct. 30 vs. CLB, Nov. 7 at TOR

2=
SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC

Sitting only one goal behind, Seattle's star striker would be perhaps the most obvious pick to make a run at unseating Kamara. But Ruidiaz unfortunately re-aggravated a hamstring injury while training with the Peruvian national team that has kept him out of the Sounders' last two games, with a return date yet to be established. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him held out a couple more games or even until the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, which would obviously dash his hopes of making a run at the top spot. Ruidiaz had been in good form in MLS play, netting three times in five games before the injury.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 23 vs. SKC, Oct. 26 at LAFC, Nov. 1 vs. LA, Nov. 7 at VAN

2=
SKC_Salloi
Dániel Sallói
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

Salloi has broken out as a legitimate MVP candidate for Sporting KC, and a Golden Boot would add a cherry on top to an already outstanding season. Four of his 16 goals have come in his last five games, suggesting he's in top form right at the time where another scoring bender might just place him over the top.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 23 at SEA, Oct. 27 vs. LA, Oct. 31 at MIN, Nov. 3 at Austin, Nov. 7 vs. RSL

4
NE_Gustavo_Bou_HEA
Gustavo Bou
Forward · New England Revolution

Bou has been a steady goal-scoring threat for the Revs during their season that has them on the cusp of breaking the MLS points record, working his way into the mix for the Golden Boot with a recent tear that has seen him score in three straight games after going goal-less for his previous seven. The Revs spread the wealth a fair amount, but Bou's recent form and overall track record in front of goal mean he shouldn't be written off in the race by a long shot, as his 15 goals have him just two off of Kamara's pace.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 24 at ORL, Oct. 27 vs. COL, Nov. 7 vs. MIA

5=
NSH_Hany_Mukhtar
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Another genuine contender for MVP, Mukhtar has enjoyed a breakthrough second season in Nashville, becoming the leading attacking threat for a team that sits second in the Eastern Conference. The German playmaker's nine assists, coupled with his 14 goals, mean should it come down to the tiebreaker, he would be well placed to have the advantage. Muktar's recent form is also strong, with his goal against Columbus on Wednesday night making it four goals in his last six appearances.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 23 at PHI, Oct. 27 at CIN, Oct. 31 at ORL, Nov. 7 vs. RBNY

5=
RSL_Damir_Kreilach
Damir Kreilach
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Of the three players tied behind Bou with 14 goals (Adam Buksa and Hany Mukhtar being the others), it's Kreilach who's been the hottest, with goals in his last five consecutive matches heading into the weekend. The Croatian is perennially underrated, but on a Real Salt Lake team where he's tasked with carrying much of the attacking load, Kreilach is a dark-horse candidate to make a run at the top spot.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 23 at CHI, Oct. 27 at DAL, Oct. 30 vs. SJ, Nov. 3 vs. POR, Nov. 7 at SKC

5=
NE_Adam_Buksa_HEA
Adam Buksa
Forward · New England Revolution

A late arrival into the Golden Boot race after a relatively slow start to 2021, Buksa is on fire right now and could yet make a late run for the award. The target man has three goals in his last four games, including a terrific header in a standout performance against D.C. United on Wednesday night. With the Revs still looking to seal the Supporters' Shield and chasing the MLS regular-season points record, the Poland international is likely to get chances to add to his tally in the team's final three games of the season.

Remaining schedule: Oct. 24 at ORL, Oct. 27 vs. COL, Nov. 7 vs. MIA

