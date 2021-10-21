Where 2021's Golden Boot presented by Audi race stands

Sitting only one goal behind, Seattle's star striker would be perhaps the most obvious pick to make a run at unseating Kamara. But Ruidiaz unfortunately re-aggravated a hamstring injury while training with the Peruvian national team that has kept him out of the Sounders' last two games, with a return date yet to be established. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him held out a couple more games or even until the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, which would obviously dash his hopes of making a run at the top spot. Ruidiaz had been in good form in MLS play, netting three times in five games before the injury.