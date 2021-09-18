New York Red Bulls rout Inter Miami CF as playoff pressure increases

If the New York Red Bulls are to make a 12th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, Friday night’s showing at DRV PNK Stadium was a good place to start.

Head coach Gerhard Struber’s team poured on the goals, routing Inter Miami CF 4-0 away behind Fabio’s brace and a man-of-the-match performance from midfielder Omir Fernandez. It sure helped that Miami center back Nicolas Figal was sent off in the 38th minute, but this one was all Red Bulls from start to finish.

RBNY captain and midfielder Sean Davis was elated by the performance, one where they outshot the hosts 27-2 and snapped a three-game winless run. Davis said they had “suffered” and finally got rewarded.

“I think it just reinforces that we can execute at a high level in terms of how we play,” Davis said. “We have a unique playing style and that requires everyone to be on the same page for 90 minutes.