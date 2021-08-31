New York Red Bulls-New York City FC reschedule rivalry match for Sept. 22

The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC have rescheduled their postponed match on August 21 for Wednesday, September 22 at Red Bull Arena, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Kickoff for the rescheduled match is slated for 8 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes). The original match, which was poised to occur as part of Heineken Rivalry Week, got pushed back due to severe weather conditions that made the Red Bull Arena field unplayable.

The new schedule makes it a busy week in the battle for New York Derby bragging rights, as the clubs already had a rivalry matchup scheduled for September 25 at Yankee Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

NYCFC currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference table with a 10W-6L-4D record (34 points from 20 matches), while the Red Bulls are in 12th place with a 6W-10L-4L record (22 points from 20 matches).

Could these back-to-back games have severe implications on seeding and qualification for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? It sure looks like it, perhaps making it the most consequential week in New York Derby history.

