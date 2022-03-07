New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan named MLS Week 2 Player of the Week

Morgan’s three goals were scored across a 23-minute span and all before the 40th minute, leaving RBNY as the 12th club in MLS history to begin a season at 2-0-0 after starting the previous season 0-2-0.

The 25-year-old Scottsman notched a hat trick in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Toronto FC , a resounding return on investment after his offseason trade acquisition from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money.

After his best performance in MLS to date, New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has earned Week 2 Player of the Week honors.

Morgan's first two goals, in the 17th and 24th minutes, were near-identical finishes that involved curling shots around Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. The third arrived on a breakaway with TFC pressed upfield on a corner kick, and all strikes were assisted by Polish forward Patryk Klimala.

In the process, Morgan became the first Red Bulls player to tally a hat trick since Bradley Wright-Phillips in September 2018 at D.C. United.

After two straight road wins, New York make their 2022 home debut against Minnesota United FC on Sunday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada).