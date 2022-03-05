Hat-trick hero! Lewis Morgan already proving worth for New York Red Bulls

Playing mostly at wingback, Morgan scored two goals and added four assists in 34 matches for a struggling Miami side last season, although he has proven capable of producing in MLS. In 2020, he scored five goals and recorded seven assists as an attacking midfielder en route to being named Miami’s team MVP.

“I think we play football the right way,” Morgan said postgame. “I think we’re energetic, we’re hungry, we want to win, and we’re a good group. When you look to your side and you put 10 other guys onto the field with you that are all bought into the same style of play, I think that is so important. … It’s just important for new players coming here to buy into that and I think the group is doing remarkably well to start the season in the manner that we have and we’ll be contending."