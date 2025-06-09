Chicago Fire FC: Tom Barlow named Player of the Matchday

Tom Barlow had a career game to lead Chicago Fire FC to a massive road win and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 18.

Saturday’s seven-goal outburst matched a club-best mark, set on July 4, 2001, during a 7-0 rout of Kansas City . In the process, Barlow became the first Fire player to score a hat trick since Oct. 15, 2017, when Nemanja Nikolić struck three times against the Philadelphia Union .

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured Hugo Cuypers , Barlow scored his first-ever MLS hat trick as Chicago crushed D.C. United , 7-1 , at Audi Field.

This is the first Player of the Matchday award for Barlow in his seven-year MLS career. He’s the first Fire player to take home the honors since Cuypers won it on Matchday 24 last season.

Winners of their last two games, Chicago return home Saturday to host Nashville at Soldier Field (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).