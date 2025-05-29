Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi left his mark on Inter Miami CF's 4-2 win over CF Montréal on Wednesday evening, earning the superstar forward MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 16.
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP contributed two goals and an assist at Chase Stadium, making him the first player in club history with 50 goal contributions in regular-season play. Messi has tallied 29 goals and 21 assists after just 37 games in South Florida.
The Argentine legend is now up to eight goals and three assists in MLS play this season, scoring in back-to-back games for the fourth time across all competitions this year.
Messi’s stellar showing ended a four-match winless streak for Inter Miami. This is Messi’s first Player of the Matchday award in 2025 and seventh overall; he earned the honor six times in 2024.
The Herons sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings before hosting the Columbus Crew on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). Their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup campaign starts on June 14 against Egyptian side Al Ahly.
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.