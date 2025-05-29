Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

The Herons sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings before hosting the Columbus Crew on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ). Their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup campaign starts on June 14 against Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.