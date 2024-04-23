New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

To help make room for the 30-year-old Slovenia native, the Revs also waived 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Jacob Jackson.

Ivacic posted eight shutouts in 54 appearances for the Portland Timbers between 2020-23 before being waived last month. That followed a positional overhaul whereby the Western Conference club acquired three goalkeepers, including Canadian international Maxime Crépeau.

"Aljaz Ivacic is a talented goalkeeper who impressed us during the last two weeks training with our team, earning his place on the team," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"Aljaz brings invaluable experience in MLS and internationally. We are pleased to welcome him to the team. We also thank Jacob Jackson for his service to the club and wish him the best in the future."

Ivacic joins a New England goalkeeping unit that's been in flux since the summer 2023 transfer of Djordie Petrovic to Chelsea FC. The Revs originally signed Tomas Vaclik as Petrovic's presumptive replacement, but the Czech Republic international never played for the club before having his contract bought out in January.

Veteran goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. carried the load down the final stretch of last season, and the club signed Henrich Ravas from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź over the winter. Ravas has given up 13 goals in seven starts this season for the Revs, who are last in the Eastern Conference (1W-6L-1D; 4 points) under new head coach Caleb Porter.