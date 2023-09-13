New England Revolution address future after Bruce Arena's resignation

The New England Revolution have experienced a taxing, and at times tumultuous, last few weeks. Club president Brian Bilello and interim sporting director Curt Onalfo readily admitted as much while fielding questions early Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s time to get out there and play and stop talking about all the baloney. It’s noise. We’re going to focus on winning.”

“Can we, through all this noise – and none of us asked for this – drive forward and make something out of it? That’s the message we’re telling our players,” said Onalfo. “They are an incredible group of human beings. Watch out because they are united, as we are as a staff and an organization, from ownership all the way through.

But the club is also eager to move forward and not let their solid season go to waste. For New England, who sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, that starts Saturday evening when visiting the Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Some notes from today’s availability with Curt Onalfo and Brian Bilello: -Richie Williams is still with the club and has been given some time off. His role is TBD -Bilello said that Williams was never told he was the interim head coach for the rest of the year. Same applies to… pic.twitter.com/psQuiIdvVj

Arena, Williams & Peay

The noise, as Onalfo termed it, increased immediately after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC when it was announced head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena had resigned. The American soccer legend’s decision came nearly six weeks after being placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

New England had been led by Richie Williams, an assistant coach on Arena’s staff, while MLS’s all-time winningest coach was away. And that interim role was affirmed over the weekend, setting course for the Revolution’s final seven regular-season matches before contending in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Yet it became “very clear,” according to Onalfo, after team meetings and discussions that another change was necessary. And so, late Tuesday evening, Clint Peay was elevated to interim head coach after leading Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro. The club also parted ways with assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave Van den Bergh, while Williams remains with the club (it’s unclear what, if any, role awaits him).

It’s been a whirlwind few days and Bilello understands New England’s supporters want additional clarity about Arena’s exit. Bilello pointed to the league-conducted investigation for more information, affirming faith in the processes and proceedings.

“To the fans, we all empathize with them,” began Bilello. “I was someone who had season tickets for this club. I try to have as good a relationship as I can have with our fans. But when you’re in these very complex matters, when you’re dealing with very formal investigations, there’s times where you can’t say things and there’s times where you can’t share things that maybe you wish you could share with your players, with your fan base, with everyone.