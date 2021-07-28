New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 15

Rumor has it the crossbar at Gillette Stadium is still shaking.
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou has won the Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week race with 41.6% of the vote, his first of two strikes in a 2-1 home win over CF Montréal. The Designated Player collected a feed in the 29th minute, then left goalkeeper James Pantemis flat-footed with a thunderous shot that fizzed off the woodwork and in.
Watch the stunner below:
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell may have won in most weeks, but his left-footed free kick in a 3-1 win at Seattle instead procured second place with 29.2% of the vote. The same applies for LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and a right-footed volley that sealed a 2-2 draw with Vancouver, plus 17.5% of the vote.
New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi took 11.7% of the vote for last place, an exclamation point in their 5-0 win over Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium.