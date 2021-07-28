Goal of the Week

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 15

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Rumor has it the crossbar at Gillette Stadium is still shaking.

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou has won the Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week race with 41.6% of the vote, his first of two strikes in a 2-1 home win over CF Montréal. The Designated Player collected a feed in the 29th minute, then left goalkeeper James Pantemis flat-footed with a thunderous shot that fizzed off the woodwork and in.

Watch the stunner below:

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell may have won in most weeks, but his left-footed free kick in a 3-1 win at Seattle instead procured second place with 29.2% of the vote. The same applies for LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and a right-footed volley that sealed a 2-2 draw with Vancouver, plus 17.5% of the vote.

New York City FC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi took 11.7% of the vote for last place, an exclamation point in their 5-0 win over Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium.

Goal of the Week New England Revolution Gustavo Bou

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 14
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 14

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Update: Thiago Almada move to Atlanta United nearing completion
Transfer Tracker

Update: Thiago Almada move to Atlanta United nearing completion
Ranking the Western Conference by tiers
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Ranking the Western Conference by tiers
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 15
Goal of the Week

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 15
MLS Fantasy Week 14 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 14 Positional Rankings
USMNT-Qatar semifinal clash presents "very different" Gold Cup test
Gold Cup

USMNT-Qatar semifinal clash presents "very different" Gold Cup test
USMNT home 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier locations

USMNT home 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier locations
More News
Video
Video
Jim Curtin on Philadelphia Union's Biggest Challenges
2:21

Jim Curtin on Philadelphia Union's Biggest Challenges
Jim Curtin on Player Development
3:20

Jim Curtin on Player Development
Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin on Academy Success and The Union Secret Sauce
43:25

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin on Academy Success and The Union Secret Sauce
MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:07:22

MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 14-15 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.